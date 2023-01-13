SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed and another was hurt in a fire at a home near Salisbury Friday morning, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the fire was reported at a home on Duke Drive around 7:15 a.m.

One person and a dog were killed in the blaze, authorities confirmed. Another person was taken to the hospital.

The fire is under investigation by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, who told Queen City News they called in the State Bureau of Investigation to assist.