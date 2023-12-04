ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are giving a new look at a 50-year-old case involving the murder of a newborn baby that is considered to be the oldest unsolved homicide case in the county, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

The infant was found dead on March 20, 1971, near Dunns Mountain Road and White Rock Ave. An initial investigation and autopsy determined the baby had been murdered before being discovered at the location, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff at the time, Sheriff Stirewalt, described the case as being one of the most troublesome cases he had been faced with, the RCSO said.

According to records, no arrests were made and the body was cremated a year after the baby’s murder, a common practice for unidentified bodies during that time, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said that deputies who recently discovered the case have evidence that can be sent for DNA testing in an attempt to get an identification. “One of the sheriff’s top priorities is to give all murder victims the attention they and their families need in order to pursue justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Ryan Barkley at 704-216-8711.