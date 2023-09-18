ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people have been arrested after they were found inside a stolen camper, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.
On Sept. 9, a stolen Coachman Camper, valued between $25,000 and $30,000, was recovered on Brindles Hillside Lane with the help of the registered owner.
The vehicle identification number was damaged, and the items possibly used were found at the scene, officials said.
36-year-old Carl Brindle and 22-year-old Britnyjean Rogers were found inside the camper.
During the investigation, officials found 123 grams of methamphetamine, $301, around 70 hydrocodone pills, marijuana, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.
Deputies say a truck stolen from Kannapolis was also found on the same property.
Brindle and Rogers were both charged with:
- Trafficking in methamphetamine
- Maintain vehicle, dwell place controlled substance
- Possess stolen motor vehicle
- Possess stolen goods/property
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Simple possession schedule VI CS.
According to the sheriff’s office, Brindle was given a $350,000 secured bond and Rogers was given a $125,000 secured bond.