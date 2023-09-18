ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people have been arrested after they were found inside a stolen camper, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 9, a stolen Coachman Camper, valued between $25,000 and $30,000, was recovered on Brindles Hillside Lane with the help of the registered owner.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

The vehicle identification number was damaged, and the items possibly used were found at the scene, officials said.

36-year-old Carl Brindle and 22-year-old Britnyjean Rogers were found inside the camper.

During the investigation, officials found 123 grams of methamphetamine, $301, around 70 hydrocodone pills, marijuana, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

Drugs and money found inside stolen camper. Credit: Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Drugs and money found inside stolen camper. Credit: Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies say a truck stolen from Kannapolis was also found on the same property.

Brindle and Rogers were both charged with:

Trafficking in methamphetamine

Maintain vehicle, dwell place controlled substance

Possess stolen motor vehicle

Possess stolen goods/property

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Simple possession schedule VI CS.

According to the sheriff’s office, Brindle was given a $350,000 secured bond and Rogers was given a $125,000 secured bond.