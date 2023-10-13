SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An international apparel company will lay off more than 250 employees from its Salisbury manufacturing plant before the holidays arrive, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

Listed in the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Report, Gildan Yarn’s on Heilig Road will eliminate 258 positions by the beginning of December.

It is unclear at this time if the whole facility is shutting down. The company has multiple locations in North Carolina including Clarkton, two facilities in Salisbury, and Mocksville.

Based in Montreal, Gildan is a billion-dollar, publicly traded company with 50,000 employees worldwide, according to its website. Gildan creates athletic apparel and casual wear.

Companies that either close or conduct mass layoffs are required to file notices with the state of North Carolina.