SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Numerous animals were found dead and others severely malnourished after a warrant was served at a home in Salisbury following complaints from neighbors, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Deputies served a warrant at a home on Morlan Park Road on Thursday, Oct. 26, after reports from local residents complaining of malnourished animals at the home.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Multiple animals were found dead and several others were seized, according to the sheriff’s report. No names have been released in connection to the investigation, however, the sheriff’s office said they are consulting with the District Attorney’s Office regarding charges.

It is unclear exactly what types of animals were involved and Queen City News has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more details and is awaiting a response.