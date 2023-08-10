ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two arrests have been made in an armed home invasion last month in Rowan County, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding a home invasion last month on July 13th at a home on Eagle Street. Four occupants were on the front porch and, according to the sheriff’s report, told deputies three men kicked in the door of the home and yelled, “LAPD get on the ground!”

One of the occupants was a mother and said one of the suspects pointed a gun at her telling her to get down while the suspects then went into her son’s bedroom and shot a lock off a safe before stealing what was inside of it, detectives said.

Ahmad Thomas was identified as one of the suspects and he was arrested on Monday and faces multiple charges including armed robbery and kidnapping. One of the other suspects, Ramone Galarza, had already been arrested and faces several charges including breaking and entering and armed robbery. Galarza was held on a million-dollar-plus bond and Thomas is being held on a $150,000 bond.