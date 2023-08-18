Rowan County School officials say a school activity bus collided with a motorcycle on Thursday, but no staff or students suffered injuries.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Rowan County School officials said a school activity bus collided with a motorcycle Thursday, but no staff or students suffered injuries.

School officials said the North Rowan Middle School girls’ softball team was returning from a game in Mooresville when a motorcycle collided with the bus in the western Rowan area.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

The road incident occurred on N.C. 801. An NC State Highway Patrol official said the motorcycle driver, Jesse Regrut, 26, was seriously injured in the crash. Emergency personnel transported the China Grove resident to CMC Main for treatment.

Seven people were on the bus. Officials said they were all transferred to another bus and taken to the local hospital for evaluation out of an abundance of caution.

Queen City News is working to learn more about the incident.