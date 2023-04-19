SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A high-speed chase Wednesday with a suspect reaching 150 mph ended with a Winston-Salem man being tracked down on foot in Salisbury and charged with numerous felonies.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, two of its deputies attempted to locate a vehicle that had reported stolen out of Charlotte. It was a black Cadillac CTS Performance, which was found traveling on North Main Street in China Grove.

The driver of the Cadillac feigned compliance with a traffic stop and instead accelerated rapidly, the sheriff’s office said. Rowan County Cpl. Beck and Deputy Graham then reportedly became involved in a high-speed vehicle pursuit that led the Deputies into Salisbury on Main Street.

After turning onto Old Concord Road, the deputies were able to maintain the pursuit and the driver of the Cadillac eventually stopped and bailed from the vehicle on foot at the railroad crossing near Gold Hill Avenue, the sheriff’s office said.

Two passengers were detained while other deputies began a foot pursuit with the fleeing driver. After a lengthy foot pursuit, Dashon Edward Hopkins of Winston-Salem was apprehended.

Hopkins was charged with felony flee to elude arrest, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, misdemeanor possession of a stolen license plate, resisting a public officer, simple possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, and speeding — 150 mph in a 45 mph zone.

He was transferred to the Rowan County Detention Center under a $40,000 secured bond pending his court date Thursday.