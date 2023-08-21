ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 3-year-old girl died Sunday in a single-vehicle rollover crash, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 2004 Toyota Scion wrecked around 12:24 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, on White Road.

The vehicle ran off the road, overcorrected, and crossed the center line. It then flipped into a ditch and ended up on its roof, Highway Patrol said.

Ema Gutierez, 3, died in the wreck. Three others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Gloria Gutierez, 39, of Charlotte, was operating the vehicle. Highway Patrol said they’re working to determine if charges will be filed in this case.