CHINA GROVE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – As towns around North Carolina implement social districts, local business owners in China Grove hope to do the same.

The China Grove Board of Trade members spoke to town council members about their desire to implement a social district in the downtown area. They believe the social district would encourage locals to stay and shop in their own downtown area rather than leave for experiences in surrounding towns.

Jason Overcash says before he opened his brewery Grove Cartel Brewing Company, about nine months ago, nightlife in downtown China Grove was virtually non-existent.

“At 5 o’clock, the street rolled up, and everybody went home. Nobody was here,” he said. “That’s drastically changed in the last eight to nine months.”

But as the president of China Grove’s Board of Trade, he knows there can’t be only one successful business for a downtown corridor to thrive.

“We want to get all the businesses as much traffic as we are seeing,” said Overcash.

With a social district, customers could buy drinks from Grove Cartel or other downtown restaurants and walk around with them to other local shops.

“If we had more things to do in the evenings, maybe that would bring more business to town. It would also give our citizens more to do instead of going to other surrounding towns,” said Wanderer’s Rest Home Emporium owner Shelly Corriher.

Business owners say they’ve seen the immense success firsthand in the implementation of social districts in other towns.

“My brother owns a jewelry store in Mooresville, and coming through that area and hearing from the businesses there, most have tripled their business,” said Tea for Two Bakery owner Angela Vaught. “This is the smart thing to do. The downtown has been struggling. Small business has been struggling.”

Their challenge will be getting everyone on the town council on board.

Councilman Rodney Phillips says he’s in favor of a social district but has only one vote of five.

“We’ve asked staff to bring us some recommendations,” Phillips said. “There are things like the map that has to be done, hours of operation, how you protect the citizens.”

Concerns about social districts stem from safety and liability risks. But the business owners in favor of the district say that with defined boundaries and responsible bar owners, they’re not worried about things getting out of hand.

“We’ve grown the outsides. We’ve brought in industry. Now we need to pay attention to the heart of China Grove, and that’s our downtown corridor,” said Vaught.

Phillips believes that a social district will be up for a vote in July or August, though an official agenda item still needs to be added.