ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A church burglar who targets music equipment is facing new charges for another break-in, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Mykal Charter, 21, faces multiple additional charges including breaking and entering at a Place of Worship.

“Charter is becoming well known to law enforcement agencies along the East Coast for breaking into churches and stealing music equipment,” the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

The additional charges come on the heels of detectives positively identifying Charter in a break-in at Trading Ford Baptist Church in July where investigators say a $3,300 keyboard was stolen.

Charter was arrested in August on I-85 for charges out of Virginia.