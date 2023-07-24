ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Cleveland man is facing child sex assault charges, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

Cleveland resident Sam McCrary, 48, faces multiple charges including indecent liberties, felony child abuse, sexual servitude with a female child victim, and soliciting a child by computer, records showed. He was arrested on Thursday around 11 a.m., deputies said.

McCrary was held without bond on the indecent liberties with a child charges, according to the sheriff’s office. He was set to appear in court on Monday.