ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash has closed multiple lanes on I-85 northbound in Rowan County, according to NCDOT.

The accident happened on I-85, near NC-150, heading south in Rowan County. The three right lanes are closed near Exit 84, NC 150, NCDOT said.

Currently, three of four lanes remain closed. The expected impact on traffic is high.

The area is expected to reopen by 5 p.m. Friday.

Alternate Route: Drivers may take Exit 84 and continue straight to access US 29/70. From US 29/70, drive approximately 4.9 miles and turn left onto E Jefferson St. From E Jefferson St, drive approximately 1.1 miles and turn right to re-access I-85 South.