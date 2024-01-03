ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway into what was initially treated as a suspicious death, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to 1150 Marisol Lane around 2:20 a.m. on Dec. 29 about a possible cardiac arrest.

The caller took deputies to the front porch where they found a Hispanic male deceased. Neighbors confirmed the identity as Andres Noe Briz-Serrano.

Officials say it was initially treated as a suspicious death because investigators couldn’t determine if injuries to the body had contributed to his death.

The caller mentioned the man may have fallen and hit his head while intoxicated.

Investigators say Briz-Serrano has no known relatives in the United States, and no one knows his family.