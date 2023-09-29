ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — N.C. State Highway Patrol say they’ve charged a 23-year-old man after a Thursday night wreck with a motorcycle.

Officials say the crash occurred in the area of Karriker Road and Montana Drive outside Kannapolis.

Josue Morales Garcia reportedly turned left onto Montana Drive and failed to yield to an oncoming motorcycle. His vehicle collided with 22-year-old motorcycle driver James Freeman. Freeman died as a result of the wreck.

Garcia is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to yield.