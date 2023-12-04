MOUNT ULLA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A driver was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crash in western Rowan County Monday night, according to N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the incident occurred around 7 p.m. Dec. 4, at the intersection of N.C. 801 and Graham Road. A tractor-trailer traveling was northbound on N.C. 801 when an SUV reportedly ran a stop sign and was T-boned by the truck.

The SUV driver was sent to the hospital with “some injuries” and the tractor-trailer driver did not need treatment.

The closed down the road and the train tracks at the intersection for several hours. Trooper say Norfolk-Southern was immediately notified.

The scrne was cleared by 10:45 p.m. The West Rowan Fire Department aided with traffic control.