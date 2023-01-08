EAST SPENCER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A massive fire that broke out Saturday night at an old education building is under investigation, according to fire officials in the area.

The Churchland Fire Department was among the area stations that responded to the five-alarm blaze after sunset at the former Rowan-Salisbury Schools Administration building on Long Street, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported and the fire remains under investigation.

Churchland Fire covers the area including Linwood and Lexington.