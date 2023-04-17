MOUNT ULLA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Former West Rowan football legend and NFL player Chris Smith died at 31, his alma matter announced Monday.

The Jaguars drafted Smith in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft; he also played for the Browns and Bengals. He studied and played college football at the University of Arkansas.

REST IN PEACE 🙏 | Former West Rowan football legend and NFL player Chris Smith died at 31, @WRowan_Football announced Monday. More: https://t.co/8uhq6VU4kC pic.twitter.com/O0xYxbAExh — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) April 18, 2023

Smith attended West Rowan High and, as a senior, had 98 tackles and 16.5 sacks.

“Rest in Peace to a West Rowan Legend!” West Rowan Football tweeted. “Chris was a better person than he was player! The impact he had on those around him will be remembered forever!”