Rowan County emergency official confirmed a wreck Friday morning in Rockwell on N.C. 152.

ROCKWELL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The N.C. Highway Patrol said that three people suffered injuries in an early morning wreck on N.C. 152.

N.C. Highway Patrol said the accident occurred at 8:29 a.m. In a preliminary investigation, a Ford SUV bumped into another car going east on N.C. 152. That car traveled left of center and went off the road hitting a tree near the Fisher Drive/Holshouser Road intersection.

Rowan County EMS deputy chief T.J. Brown said emergency personnel flew one victim to CMC Main with serious injuries. Two others went to Atrium Health Cabarrus.

N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the accident. Charges are pending against the Ford SUV driver.