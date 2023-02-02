GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Neighbors in Granite Quarry and Faith have a new way to get important information to their local police department.

The Granite Quarry-Faith Police Department recently received training on the Neighbors by Ring app, which allows users to upload videos, photos, and tips to the platform anonymously. Users don’t need a Ring doorbell camera to participate.

With a population of around 3,000 people, Granite Quarry has a limited amount of crime.

“Probably the crime that we have occur the most often would be shoplifting and larcenies,” said Police Chief Mark Cook. “But even those, we probably have two or three in a month.”

But not too long ago, while asking neighbors for surveillance video while investigating a string of car break-ins, officers learned they were missing out on a significant resource.

“One of the neighbors happened to tell us, ‘Hey, I can share this with you through the Neighbors by Ring app.’ And that’s how we learned about the program,” said Investigator Todd Taylor. “What’s good about this is not only do all the neighbors in that community see [posts], our agency sees it too.”

Once posts are made to the feed, police officers and investigators can then request the anonymous poster send the media directly to them. Police can also send out requests to the public to look at their camera footage from specific dates or times.

“Now that we know about this program, it’s just another really nice tool in our toolbox,” said Chief Cook.

Before utilizing this resource, Granite Quarry officers said they would spend hours going door to door, requesting video from individual homes while investigating a crime.

They say this app allows them to investigate other aspects of cases while neighbors help them save time by sifting through their own videos.