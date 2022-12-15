SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – For the third straight year, the Salisbury Police Department received a $25,000 social justice and racial equity grant through Duke Energy.

When the department received the grant for the first time in 2020, it used the money to fund implicit bias training for all SPD officers.

In 2021, they used their grant money to sponsor a ‘Cultivating Community Conversations’ series to bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement.

Now, they say they plan to use this year’s funds to expand their implicit bias training to all city employees.

“It supports our whole community policing philosophy. It’s us working together ad fixing the problems,” said Capt. Patrick Smith.

These grants are similar but separate from an $800,000 grant the city received in Jan. 2021 from the Bureau of Justice Assistance. That grant will be used to fund the city’s ‘WEST END’ project, an initiative to revitalize the west end community and reduce crime there.

Though the grant was awarded nearly a year ago, residents have yet to see much progress.

Capt. Smith says that’s because the grant is supposed to be a three-year process, with the first year primarily behind-the-scenes research.

“We’re not putting Band-Aids on things and fixing things in the short term. We’re looking for long-term solutions,” Capt. Smith said.

The city says they have yet to receive the $800,000. First, they need to submit a detailed action plan to the BJA.

“I’d rather for it not to be a long process, but a very strategic process in implementing what we need in the west end,” said Salisbury-Rowan NAACP Gemale Black.

Capt. Smith says they’ve spent the past year canvassing the west-end neighborhood and documenting problems at each property.

Next year, they plan to schedule meetings with community members to discuss what changes they want to see in their neighborhoods. Then, they’ll be able to submit their action plan to the BJA and receive the funds.

Black says he hopes some money is allocated towards increasing Parks and Recreation youth programming.

“We have a lot of kids, young people in the west end that are pretty much looking for something to do,” Black said.

Other options for fund allocation include improved lighting, increased trash pickup, and enhanced code enforcement.