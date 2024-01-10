ROCKWELL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured after a police chase ended in a crash Tuesday night, NC State Highway Patrol said.

According to troopers, around 9:14 p.m. a Ford Mustang with two people inside crashed into a ditch along Wilcoy Road in eastern Rowan County.

Emergency personnel took John Paul Beinkampen, 24, of Salisbury, to a local hospital with serious injuries. Kimberly Anita Lynn Nesslage, 23, of Huntersville, died at the scene.

Investigators are still working to determine which person was driving the vehicle during the pursuit and subsequent crash.

According to NC State Highway Patrol, a trooper observed the Mustang traveling north on Red Road around 9:17 p.m. The road intersects Wilcoy Road, where the initial crash took place.

The trooper observed the car failing to maintain lane control and crossed the road’s center line several times as the trooper followed. The violator turned right onto Crescent Road and traveled off the left side of the road before merging back into the correct lane.

When the trooper activated emergency lights and sirens to perform a traffic stop, the violator refused to stop, they said. The Mustang’s driver accelerated away from the trooper before making a left turn onto US-52.

A pursuit began at this time, and the car continued north on U.S. 52, driving at speeds reaching 100 miles per hour. The car traveled approximately 1.5 miles and attempted to pass a Honda vehicle near the intersection of St. Luke’s Church Road but sideswiped it. The violator lost control and ran off the right side of the road.

Then, the Mustang struck a brick and concrete sign in front of East Rowan High School. The vehicle overturned, ejecting one while the other remained in the passenger compartment.

Officials said no troopers or third parties suffered injuries during this incident.