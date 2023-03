KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An accident in Rowan County forced most of northbound Interstate 85 to close early Monday evening.

The crash occurred at mile marker 65 between Lane Street and Old Beatty Ford Road, shutting down the northbound lanes at 5:41 p.m. The road opened back up around 7:15.

Northbound drivers were directed to exit onto Lane Road (Exit 62), creating delays beyond Exit 60 (Dale Earnhardt Boulevard/Copperfield Road).