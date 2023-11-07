ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several lanes of Interstate 85 are closed near Spencer Tuesday afternoon following a vehicle crash.

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, the incident occurred on I-85 North near mile marker 79 and the Andrews Street exit. There is one lane open as of 5 p.m. , with traffic backed up to mile marker 75 in Salisbury.

N.C. State Highway Patrol says there are no injuries.

Drivers are advised to follow the direction of emergency personnel. The incident is expected to be cleared by 5:22 p.m.