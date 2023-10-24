ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Salisbury man is buying his nephew a new car after winning a Cash 5 jackpot on Sunday worth more than $200,000, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

“My nephew’s car broke down. I said, ‘If I win any money, I will buy you a car,'” Rickey Gunthrope said. “I called him this morning and told him to go shopping.”

Lottery officials say Gunthrope bought his $1 ticket from the Food Lion on North Salisbury Avenue in Spencer.

“I have always played that same combination of numbers. I told myself that one day it would come for me,” Gunthrope said. “When I saw my numbers, I just started slapping myself because I couldn’t believe my eyes. I was like, ‘Am I awake?'”

Besides buying his nephew a new car, Gunthrope says he’ll use his winnings to do some home repairs on a house he purchased a few months ago.