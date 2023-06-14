SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – On this Flag Day, veterans in Salisbury celebrated a big win as they finally dedicated an American flag to the city’s two-year-old Bell Tower Green Park.

Local veterans had been fighting to be placed in the park for over a year.

“This is a big deal,” said Rowan County Veteran’s Council President Bernie Sahadi. “This is a very big deal for all the veterans. Trust me.”

There was an oversight when the park was first designed and built by Bell Tower Green, Inc. Organizers had left a flag out of their plans. For Rowan County’s veterans, that just wouldn’t do.

The veterans sent a petition to the mayor asking for a flag a few months before the park opened to the public. Once the park was gifted to the city in Oct. 2021, city leaders said they had to work through a lengthy approval process to build a flagpole.

Mayor Karen Alexander said as part of the agreement between the city and Bell Tower Green, Inc., any changes made to the park had to go through a formalized process. That process included the creation of a citizen’s advisory board and a council vote. Unfortunately for the veterans, that process took 11 months.

“Personally, I love the flag,” said Alexander. “I think the flag should be flying anywhere that it can fly. But there is a process that we have to respect, and it’s part of being an American.”

During that process, veterans protested at the park for days, waving their own American flags and getting passing cars honking their horns in support.

“It means my freedom,” said 100-year-old WWII veteran Jim Deal. “That’s what it means. It means my freedom.”

In Sept. 2022, the city council unanimously voted to approve building the flagpole, despite the citizen’s advisory board recommending denial.

The flag was raised for the first time before Memorial Day this year, and veterans were excited to officially dedicate the flag on Wednesday, which was also Flag Day.

“This comes from the heart, especially for veterans. This is what we fight for,” said Sahadi.

The flag symbolizes those who fought for our country then and continue to fight for the flag now.