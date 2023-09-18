FAITH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For the first time in its history, the Town of Faith in Rowan County will hire paid, part-time firefighters.

Though the town is just about one square mile, they’re on track to reach a record number of fire service calls this year.

Fire Chief Scott Gardner said he has seen the change with his own eyes since joining the department in 1992.

“They went from just 70–80 calls a year to this year, we’re going to be pushing 500,” he said.

Though there’s been an increase in calls, the chief says there’s been a decrease in interested volunteers.

“Between a firefighter certification and an EMT basic, you’re looking at 600–800 hours,” said Chief Gardner. “It’s definitely declining as far as people wanting to put the time in for something you’re volunteering [for].”

After hearing the chief’s plea, town aldermen voted to approve a budget amendment to fund part-time firefighters in the department. The hope is to get more steady coverage during the workweek when most of the volunteers are at their regular jobs.

“I am going to look into as many as we can get, and it may be one day a week, two days a week they work,” said Chief Gardner. “The going rate in the area typically is close to $15/hour. So that’s where we’re going to start.”

The chief said he hopes to start the hiring process in October, and he plans to hire from a pool of career firefighters looking to supplement their income with some extra shifts.

Though Chief Gardner said his department hasn’t been in a position where they haven’t had the volunteers to respond to a fire, it’s a problem he doesn’t want to run into in the future.

“It’s a strain. It really is. And I’m sure we’re not alone, but we’re just trying to be proactive instead of reactive,” he said.