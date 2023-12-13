SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two lakes in Salisbury are now filled with trout after N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission staff restocked them Wednesday morning.

It came as part of a statewide effort to restock 44 ponds and lakes with 67,000 fish to increase fishing opportunities.

On Wednesday, dozens of local anglers waited with their rods as officials added 3,400 trout to the bodies of water at Salisbury Community Park and Salisbury City Park.

“We’ve got to make room for next year’s fish, so we got to get rid of these,” said NCWRC Fish Culturist Greg Ditzler. “It’s pretty much to give people the chance to catch a trout that can’t make it up to the mountains.”

Bobby Trexler is a local fisherman who says he hasn’t missed a restock day in three years.

“I enjoy it. It’s peaceful,” Trexler said. “You come out here and wait until the trout calm down, where you can start getting them to bite. It’s excitement.”

A new report shows North Carolina’s trout-fishing industry makes a $1.38 billion impact. That’s a 260 percent increase from 2015.

The study also found the number of fishing license holders increased 53 percent from 2014 to 2023, and the estimated number of trout anglers increased from 18.5 percent to 32 percent of all licensed anglers.

Though it’s a growing money-maker for the state, for the fishermen it’s all about the fun… and maybe a delicious meal.