ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect was arrested for the murder of a man last year in Salisbury, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

John ‘Junkyard’ Jandrew was arrested Friday for the October 2021 murder of Timothy ‘TJ’ Long.

A ten-month investigation led to authorities identifying ‘Junkyard’ as the suspect in the deadly shooting at a Salisbury home on Ted Lane. The warrant for his arrest was obtained last Thursday and he was taken into custody on Lentz Harness Shop Road in Cabarrus County, deputies said.

Junkyard was arrested twice before this fatal shooting in other shooting investigations. When he was arrested, he had been out on bond for charges stemming from another 2021 shooting.