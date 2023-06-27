SALISBURY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — In the 800 block of North Ellis Street, a tree nearly split a Salisbury home in half where John and Teesha Cole were on their 19th wedding anniversary.

The two were resting when Teesha said she heard a small whisper that she needed to move.

“We knew a storm was coming,” added John Cole. “But we didn’t know it was a storm like this. I was resting on the couch, and she was working on the computer just in the corner right behind us.”

The two say they don’t know the exact time the tree crashed through their home, but the high winds and hail came a little after 7 p.m. on Monday night. Teesha Cole recounts the moments just as she reached the bedroom door.

“The house started shaking, heard this loud rumbling,” she added. “It was already thundering, but it was so loud and scary, my heart was just pounding all of a sudden you hear this crunchy sound and that tree fell. Just seconds before we would have been in its path.”

The Coles and their cats got out of the home uninjured.

“We got our babies, we got some clothes, we’re going to be alright,” said Teesha Cole.

There are plenty of other people also saying they will be alright after the clean-up. A video from one family on North Fulton Street shows the intense wind and the moment a tree crashed down at the intersection knocking out power.

Cars were crushed and a Salisbury solid waste department spokesperson says there is damage spread out over 20 blocks.

“We cut 25 trees, and took out 26 loads of tree debris,” said Bailey Teixeira, with the Salisbury solid waste department. “Which is approximately a quarter of what we do in a month on average.”

Some homeowners left as the estimate to restore power got longer and longer.

“I’m going to get a motel so I can try to work overnight,” said Randy Johnson. “Then keep checking the map to see where the outages are.”

Many in the area say it’s a blessing there were no injuries.

The Cole family says the ‘Thank You Jesus’ sign in their yard is the perfect sentiment to how they feel.

“God is good, and we’ve got good insurance,” added John Cole.

This community also has each other, and many say they will be fine.

“You just weather the storm, literally speaking, then you pick up the pieces and move forward,” added Johnson.