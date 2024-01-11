ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Four juveniles are facing charges after vandalizing a school and stealing a school resource officer’s gun, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies began investigating the incident, which occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 2, around midnight at East Rowan High School. Surveillance video that was reviewed showed four suspects smashing a classroom window, according to the sheriff’s report.

A further investigation showed broken toilet seats and sinks, spray paint, and gallons of paint poured all over the walls of the school.

Vending machines were also broken into and a gun was also stolen from an SRO’s office.

The suspects were later identified as juveniles and now face multiple charges pending the investigation. No arrest date was given, and this remains an active investigation.

The gun as well as a stolen protective vest were recovered, deputies said. It is unclear if the juveniles were students at the school.