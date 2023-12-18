LANDIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman has been arrested after she tried to hide in the crawl space of her home to avoid officers, according to the Spencer Police Department.

Officials say that on Friday, December 15, 37-year-old Stephanie Mccumbee, who had three warrants out for her arrest, was found at her home on S. Chapel Street in Landis.

She is being held on a $25,000 secured bond and is charged with the following:

Identity Theft

Resist/ Delay/ Obstruct an Officer

Two counts of Failure to Appear

“It’s always a bad idea to steal another person’s identity and attempt to hide from officers in the crawl space of your house…while have three outstanding warrants,” Spencer Police said in a satirical Facebook post.