SPENCER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – If you’re looking for family fun this weekend, a Spencer museum is hosting an annual event that will put you on cloud nine.

“Wind and Wings,“ a kid-friendly outing celebrating the science of flight, brought to you by N.C. Transportation Museum.

Known as the “Museum that Moves You” for featuring everything on wheels, the museum is best known among kids for its wildly popular Thomas the tank engine and polar express train rides.

But Roy Johnson, the President of the museum foundation, wants folks to know there is so much more.

“This weekend is all about aviation,” Johnson said.

Famous for railroad artifacts, housing the most extensive collection of rail relics in the Carolinas, the N.C. Transportation Museum is going off track by encouraging kids to take flight by taking in aviation exhibits and activities.

The extensive ‘All Things Flying’ event includes remote control airplanes, demos, wind tunnel experiments, gliders, robotics, flight simulators, DC-3 tours, and more.

Johnson welcomes folks to come out rain or shine, with most activities being indoors.

The Wind and Wings event is open Saturday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.