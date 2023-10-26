ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has been charged with assault on a law enforcement officer after punching a deputy in the chest, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said on Monday, Oct. 23, around 5:30 p.m., they responded to a home along Powlas Road for a domestic disturbance call. Once at the scene, they found Christopher Ezzell who they said “appeared to be extremely impaired with a strong odor of alcohol.”

The deputy attempted to lead Ezzell to his patrol vehicle when the sheriff’s office said Ezzell pulled away and then struck the deputy in the chest with his fist.

The sheriff’s office said Ezzell then tried to punch the deputy in the face. The deputy, along with the help from other deputies at the scene, was able to gain control of Ezzel.

He was taken into custody without further incident.

Authorities took Ezzell before a magistrate where he was placed in jail on a $3,000 secured bond.