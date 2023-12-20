ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is facing child sex abuse charges following an investigation involving a five-year-old child in Rowan County, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

An investigation was launched after the parents of a five-year-old child reached out to law enforcement earlier this month regarding sexual abuse. Evidence was obtained connecting Rockwell resident Martin Cordell, 60, to the incident. Detectives said Cordell was known to the victim and had frequent access to the child.

Cordell was arrested on Tuesday and faces charges including first-degree statutory sex offenses. He was held on a $75,000 secured bond and has a court appearance Wednesday.