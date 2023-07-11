ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person is in critical condition after being run over by a truck twice in western Rowan County Sunday night, authorities say.

The incident occurred just after 8 p.m. at 1070 Deal Road, and was captured on camera at a local business. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said it shows a blue Dodge truck driving past the victim who was walking along Deal Road.

The sheriff said the truck stops and then backs up, running into the victim and knocking her down, where it then runs over her. The vehicle then reportedly runs over the victim a second time. It then pulls into a parking lot, where the suspect gets out and walks over to the victim and can be seen kneeling down beside of her. He then walks back over to the truck where he gets in it and drives away.

The sheriff said when deputies were able to get the suspect, Leslie Joel Mills, stopped and taken him into custody. Deputies reported that it appeared that Mills was intoxicated.

The victim was airlifted to Atrium Health-CMC in Charlotte with serious injuries. She is in critical condition but expected to recover.

Mills was charged with driving while impaired and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury. He was placed in jail on a domestic hold with no bond as he and the victim were said to be in a dating relationship.