ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison followed by 36 months of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin on Tuesday, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said on Oct. 4, 2022, Joshua Settlemyer was arrested on outstanding warrants for his arrest while they were attempting to locate a stolen vehicle.

‘At some point during the course of the arrest,’ authorities advised around 35.5 grams of suspected cocaine and 23.9 grams of heroin were seized.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office agreed to prosecute Settlemyer on federal drug charges due to his ‘extensive history’ with this type of activity.