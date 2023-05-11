SALISBURY, N.C. – A man wanted for murder in New York was arrested in Salisbury Thursday, May 11.

Steven Jay Smith, 60, is facing two counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder. He was allegedly operating a motor vehicle at the intersection of South Main Street and Rowan Mills Road when was arrested by the Salisbury Police Department.

Police say he previously been identified as being on Rosemont Road in southern Rowan County, off Safrit Road. He is wanted by New York State Police.

Smith was taken into custody without any incident, SPD said. He was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center for a Fugitive from Justice warrant.