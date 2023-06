SALISBURY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — According to the Duke Energy outage map, over 3,600 customers were without power Monday night.

This is following severe storms rolling through the area. Customers first reported losing power around 8:40 p.m. on June 26, but a cause has yet to be released.

Those impacted should have their power restored around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27.

Nearby in Davidson County, around 11,000 customers in the Thomasville area are currently without power.