SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — More than 200 jobs are coming Rowan County after representatives and General RV Center leaders broke ground Tuesday on the company’s first North Carolina Supercenter.

The company’s 16th Supercenter is coming to Salisbury via a $25 million investment into the Rowan County community.

General RV estimates 70 jobs will open immediately with construction and development projects.

Once opened in fall of 2024, more than 150 full-time jobs with an average salary of $65,000 will be based at the dealership.

“This has been about a five-year project for us to try to find the right location, the right community that would serve as our home base in North Carolina,” Loren Baidas, General RV President, said during Tuesday’s groundbreaking ceremony. “We couldn’t have asked for a better county or better town to support us. I really want to thank everyone here in the community. I promise, we won’t let you down.”

The Supercenter will offer a range of RVs, plus outdoor products and accessories. It will have more than 30 service bays with enough space to house 70 RVs on the lot.

The dealership will be the largest RV Supercenter within approximately 400-500 miles in North Carolina, according to the company.

“What we’re seeing here with all the jobs and investment is really exciting for us. But when I think of campers and RVs, I just honestly think about memories that are made with families. General RV is such a big part of that,” Greg Edds, Chairman of Rowan County Board of Commissioners, said. “As good as you’re going to be for us, we’re going to be great for you.”