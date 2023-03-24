SPENCER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Multiple students and their driver were hospitalized after getting sick on a school bus in Rowan County, according to the school district.

The incident happened near Long Ferry Road in Spencer; the bus was coming from Hanford Dole Elementary.

Officials say eight students got sick, as well as the bus driver, and they were rushed to a local hospital for medical evaluation.

The driver pull over at a local fire department, and Millers Ferry firefighters helped with the situation as parents were contacted, officials explained.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

All the other students onboard were picked up by their parents, and several school district officials, including the principal, were at the scene within ‘moments of the call.’