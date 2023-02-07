SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Seven high school students and a bus driver were injured in a West Rowan High School bus crash Tuesday afternoon, according to a Rowan-Salisbury schools spokesperson.

The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. on Jack Brown Road near Hurley Elementary.

Officials say the students and driver injured were taken to a local hospital; they do not know the extent of the injuries or the cause of the accident.

Witnesses on the scene told QCN the bus hit an embankment, drove through two or three front yards, and hit a tree.

Both the superintendent and principal reported to the scene, and another district staff member went to the hospital.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.