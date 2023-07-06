SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Salisbury didn’t have to go far for its new police chief.

It’s safe to say Captain Patrick “P.J.” Smith knows his community well. That comes from 18 years in the city’s police force, starting as a patrol officer.

After a nationwide search, Salisbury City Manager Jim Greene announced the promotion of Smith to police chief on Thursday.

He will take over from interim police chief Brian Stallings, also another former patrol officer, officially on Saturday, July 22. Stallings took over from Jerry Stokes in 2022.

​​​​​​​“The selection process was thorough and involved members of the community,” Greene said. “We met and interviewed many strong candidates with various backgrounds, but ultimately, Captain Smith stood out above the rest.”

In taking the job, Smith welcomed the opportunity.

“I look forward to working with our officers, growing relationships with other service and law enforcement agencies, and strengthening relationships with our community,” Smith said. “Community policing is vital and should be neighborhood-focused using a problem-oriented approach.”

Smith’s climb to top cop came with increased responsibility. After his stint as a patrol officer, Smith became a criminal investigation detective in 2009. Five years later, he was elevated to patrol sergeant and ascended to lieutenant over the special investigations division in 2018. Most recently, he led the investigations bureau as a captain.

Before law enforcement career, Smith had a stint with the city’s most notable employer. He worked at Salisbury’s Food Lion corporate office from 1990 until 2004.

Smith has been a part of the community for nearly 50 years after his family moved to Salisbury from Greensboro when he was three months old. Smith and his wife have four children and three grandchildren.

Smith holds a bachelor’s degree from Columbia College in criminal justice. He’s slated to receive his master’s degree in leadership with a concentration in human resource management from Pfeiffer University this year.

Greene complimented Smith’s leadership, vision to fight crime, and desire to increase community engagement.

“I know Captain Smith will make an excellent chief for our city,” Greene added.