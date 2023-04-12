A person died in a multi-vehicle wreck Tuesday night in Rowan County, officials said.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – N.C. State Highway Patrol confirmed a report that one person died Tuesday night in a Rowan County crash.

Emergency personnel responded to a wreck involving four cars and a semi-truck on West N.C. 152 near Wilkinson Road around 10 p.m.

Officials said a driver heading east tried to pass a tractor-trailer truck in a non-passing zone and collided with a westbound vehicle.

The eastbound vehicle also collided with a second car traveling west before overturning on its side, authorities said.

Debris from those collisions also struck the tractor-trailer. The wrecks closed the road for several hours. Emergency personnel took injured drivers to local medical centers.

Trooper Ned Moultrie said officials would not release the person’s name, pending contact with the next of kin. Trooper S. Herring is the primary investigator in the incident.