SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Plans are moving forward to restore a 19th-century landmark in downtown Salisbury that’s sat vacant for decades.

Last week, the Salisbury Historic Preservation Commission approved the interior and exterior façade plans for phases one and two of the Empire Hotel restoration project.

The Empire Hotel was constructed in 1855 and hasn’t been operational since 1963. Downtown Salisbury, Inc. purchased the property in 2008 with the goal of restoring and redeveloping the nearly 100,000 sq. ft. property that takes up an entire city block on S. Main St.

“I’ll be very candid with you and say the number one question we get is, ‘Is it really happening this time?’” said Salisbury’s Downtown Development Director Sada Troutman. “The city has actually really made an effort into trying to find the right person to develop this project, who’s not only going to bring it back to life economically but historically as well.”

Since acquiring the building, DSI has tried twice to partner with developers to get the project off the ground. Neither time panned out.

Now, the third time seems to be the charm. Developers Brett Krueger and Josh Barnhardt were chosen for the job, and they’ve created a three-phase plan to transform the property into apartments, rowhomes, retail, and a boutique hotel.

“The older hotels, when you restore them, they create a warmth and energy that, it doesn’t matter – you could visually duplicate this hotel if it’s new, but it won’t have the same warmth and charm,” said Krueger.

The first phase of the project will be the development of five rowhomes facing W. Bank Street, where Efird’s Department Store used to be.

The second phase will consist of 25 boutique hotel rooms, a grand ballroom event space, and a full-service spa and gym.

“The row homes, we’d like to be starting those in the last quarter of this year. And then, I mean, if I had it my way, we’d be starting that hotel in the first quarter of next year,” said Krueger.

The final phase will bring in 38 apartment units, ground-floor retail space, and an upscale American steakhouse.

All phases will maintain aspects of the building’s original character.

“We have lots of people on the Main Street corridor, and just in downtown in general, who see this as a catalyst for even more growth,” said Troutman.

With the design for the first two phases approved, the next step will be for DSI to sell the property to developers and for the developers to get approvals on the state and federal levels, as this building is designated as a historical property.