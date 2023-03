Fire officials say a fire displaced two people and two dogs on Tuesday. (Granite Quarry FD)

GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Granite County Fire officials said a Tuesday home fire displaced two residents and two dogs.

Fire officials said there were no reported injuries. The home is located near Standing Oak Drive.

Granite Quarry FD is on scene of a working structure fire, 125 Ramses Rock Run, near Standing Oak Dr, Granite Quarry. #RowanNCFire — Rowan County 990 (@CFP387) March 7, 2023

Granite Quarry FD requested help from the Red Cross of the Greater Carolinas after the fire.

There is no other information about what caused the fire.