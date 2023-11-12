SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A vehicle accident in western Rowan County has caused a road closure and nearly 500 people to lose power Sunday, Nov. 12.

According to the Locke Township Fire Department, a vehicle went down an embankment on Sherrills Ford Road around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning. It struck a power pole, which caused low-hanging lines over the roadway.

The closure is between Long Branch Road and Lowder Road. Duke Energy estimates 6 hours for repair to reopen Sherrills Ford Road.

N.C. State Highway Patrol said there were no injuries.