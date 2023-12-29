ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed in a vehicle accident Friday morning in Salisbury, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

The crash happened in the 3600 block of South Main Street Friday morning, Dec. 29. Police said all lanes of travel remain blocked at this time.

“We ask anyone traveling in this area to find an alternate route,” authorities said.

The person’s identity has not yet been released. The cause of the accident remains under investigation by the Salisbury Police Department.