ROCKWELL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – If you step inside Los Jacubes Family Mexican Restaurant in Rockwell, you will realize rather quickly that a lot is going on behind the scenes — the preparation, the cooking, the effort to keep people coming in.

Outside the business, there’s also a plea that was up on a sandwich board as of Wednesday, urging people to vote for a measure that would allow the business, the only one currently in the town serving beer and wine, to serve mixed drinks.

Namely, the restaurant wanted to start serving margaritas.

“I know a lot of customers ask for it, and I know they want to support us,” said manager Pedro Saldana Munoz.

An employee at the restaurant recently asked town leaders to put the measure on the ballot, and they did. The vote for mixed drinks passed 69 percent to 31 percent.

“I really didn’t think it would pass, but it shows that you don’t know everything,” said Rockwell mayor pro tem Chris Cranford.

The measure for Rockwell is not unique. At least 13 mixed drink and/or alcohol-related measures were on the ballot in the 2022 election across North Carolina. Every measure passed.

Locally, voters in Anson and Cleveland County town of Boiling Springs also approved mixed drinks, both by a nearly 2-to-1 margin.

The issue of mixed drinks and alcohol, in general, is often seen as a religious or moral issue. Still, more municipalities have lately seen the economic advantage of giving restaurants and bars the ability to have more leeway in what they serve.

Cranford said part of the reason for the measure passing in Rockwell might likely be the overall election turnout.

Los Jacubes staff told Queen City News that, now that the measure has passed, they will need to get a license from the state to serve mixed drinks.