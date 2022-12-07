SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Salisbury woman walked into an Iredell County Sheetz and walked out with some cool cash recently.

Lisa Best dropped $2 on a Powerball ticket and claimed a $1 million Powerball win. Lottery officials said she bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Charlotte Highway gas station in Troutman.

Lisa Best of #Salisbury took a chance on a $2 #Powerball ticket and won a $1 million prize! Best bought her Quick Pick ticket from @sheetz on Charlotte Highway in #Troutman. She matched numbers on 5 white balls to win. Congrats, Lisa! #NCLottery https://t.co/Nzlmhh6ook pic.twitter.com/WUFTY6zJcc — NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) December 7, 2022

Best, who matched five white balls in the Nov. 2 drawing, claimed her jackpot Wednesday at lottery headquarters. After federal and state tax withholdings, Best took home $710,101.

The current jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is up to $100 million ($52.9 million in cash). By the way, the odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.